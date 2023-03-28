Gauhati High Court fines lawyers for representing fictitious petitioner 

March 28, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Gauhati High Court has fined two advocates ₹50,000 each for dragging a case for more than six years on behalf of a non-existing client in a “frivolous litigation”.

The order in the case was issued by the single-judge Bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi on March 23.

Dismissing the case filed in 2016, the court found it “astonishing” that the judicial process was “successfully taken for a ride” for more than half a decade.

The two advocates — H.S. Kalsi and R.S. Sadiyal — were found to have signed the ‘vakalatnama’, a document authorising an advocate to fight a case on behalf of a client, to represent the petitioner named Beolin Kharbhih.

The petitioner claimed to be a distant relative of one Sankar Prasad Nath, a former Deputy Superintendent of Police in the CID of Assam police.

According to the petitioner, the police officer was killed in a hit-and-run case for pursuing some sensitive cases involving some politically influential people. His wife also died under mysterious circumstances but no action was taken despite FIRs and several representations to the authorities concerned, the petitioner claimed.

A judge of the High Court of Meghalaya was among 26 people made parties in Kharbhih’s case filed in 2016. During the course of the litigation, the status report filed by the government advocate stated that the CID could not find any clue to establish the existence of the petitioner.

“…investigation revealed that no person in the name of Ms Beolin Kharbhih (petitioner) exists,” the court’s order said.

The court eventually directed the petitioner’s counsel to secure her personal appearance. After taking time on several occasions, the advocate claiming to represent her submitted before the court on March 9 that the notice issued to the petitioner by registered post was returned with an endorsement saying there was “no such person”.

“In the history of the judicial system, frivolous litigation is not something unknown.” Justice Medhi said. But “what is astonishing is that the judicial process has been successfully taken for a ride for the last more than six years by instituting and continuing a case by a non-existing person”.

Noting that the petition was filed in a “well-planned manner” to indicate a “conspiracy”, the court asked the Bar Council of Assam to take appropriate steps against the persons involved.