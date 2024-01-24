Gauhati High Court asks Assam government to explain its socio-economic survey of indigenous Muslims

January 24, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Gauhati High Court has sought an explanation from the Assam government regarding its decision to conduct a socio-economic survey of the State’s indigenous Muslim population.

An order seeking the explanation within four weeks was issued by Justice L.S. Jamir on January 22, after hearing a petition filed by Fazluzzaman Mazumder, an advocate and member of the All India Save Education Committee.

The Assam Cabinet approved the socio-economic survey on December 8, 2023, after recognising five communities — Syed, Goriya, Moriya, Desi, and Julha — as indigenous Assamese Muslims. The recognition was based on a Cabinet Sub-Committee’s report on the cultural identity of these five communities in December 2021.

The sub-committee’s suggestions included the creation of a Legislative Council, the reservation of a specified number of seats for the Assamese Muslim community, and the establishment of a separate directorate or authority for them.

The survey is expected to guide the government to take suitable measures aimed at a comprehensive socio-political and educational uplift of the State’s indigenous minorities, who largely inhabit the Brahmaputra Valley.

“Surprisingly, the indigenous Muslim people of southern Assam or Barak Valley have not been included in the list of indigenous Muslims,” the petitioner, hailing from the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley, said.

The petitioner also pointed out that the government cannot implement any welfare scheme or provide any special right and privilege to certain religious sub-groups except those envisaged under Articles 25 through 30 of the Constitution of India.

“Mixing the ethnic identity with religion is also unconstitutional. Hence, this public interest litigation is with a prayer to direct the government of Assam not to create division among the people of Assam on the basis of language and religion,” the petitioner said.