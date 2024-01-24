GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gauhati High Court asks Assam government to explain its socio-economic survey of indigenous Muslims

The petition says the mixing of ethnic identity with religion is unconstitutional

January 24, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Gauhati High Court has sought an explanation from the Assam government regarding its decision to conduct a socio-economic survey of the State’s indigenous Muslim population.

An order seeking the explanation within four weeks was issued by Justice L.S. Jamir on January 22, after hearing a petition filed by Fazluzzaman Mazumder, an advocate and member of the All India Save Education Committee.

The Assam Cabinet approved the socio-economic survey on December 8, 2023, after recognising five communities — Syed, Goriya, Moriya, Desi, and Julha — as indigenous Assamese Muslims. The recognition was based on a Cabinet Sub-Committee’s report on the cultural identity of these five communities in December 2021.

The sub-committee’s suggestions included the creation of a Legislative Council, the reservation of a specified number of seats for the Assamese Muslim community, and the establishment of a separate directorate or authority for them.

The survey is expected to guide the government to take suitable measures aimed at a comprehensive socio-political and educational uplift of the State’s indigenous minorities, who largely inhabit the Brahmaputra Valley.

“Surprisingly, the indigenous Muslim people of southern Assam or Barak Valley have not been included in the list of indigenous Muslims,” the petitioner, hailing from the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley, said.

The petitioner also pointed out that the government cannot implement any welfare scheme or provide any special right and privilege to certain religious sub-groups except those envisaged under Articles 25 through 30 of the Constitution of India.

“Mixing the ethnic identity with religion is also unconstitutional. Hence, this public interest litigation is with a prayer to direct the government of Assam not to create division among the people of Assam on the basis of language and religion,” the petitioner said.

Related Topics

Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.