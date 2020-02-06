Other States

Gas leak kills 7 in Uttar Pradesh

more-in

The sleeping carpet factory labourers died after inhaling fumes which emanated from a liquid that spilled out from a tanker.

Seven persons, including a two-year-old, died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas leaking from a chemical factory in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident was reported from a village in Biswan area of the district. All the dead originally belong to Kanpur district, police said.

“Prima facie,” said SP Sitapur L. R Kumar, the victims, were sleeping in a carpet factory they worked at. The labourers died after inhaling fumes which emanated from a liquid that spilled out from a tanker.

Two stray animals also died due to poisoning, he said. The entire area had been cordoned off for “isolation”, the officer said, adding that a combing operation was on in the nearby areas.

A team of the NDRF and health department were reaching the site for rescue work and investigation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered “strict action” against the culprits, said a government spokesperson.

The dead were identified as Ateeq (45), his wife Saira (42), their daughter Aisha (12) and sons Afroz (8) and Faisal (2), and two others, Motu (75) and Pehalwan (75).

Mr. Adityanath announced ₹4 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
accident (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 3:41:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gas-leak-kills-7-in-uttar-pradesh/article30750555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY