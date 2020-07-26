Ganjam policeman’s body left on road for hours

BHUBANESWAR:

Police deny he was abandoned, last respects to the COVID-19 victim paid as per protocol, they say

The body of a police officer was lying on a road for hours after relatives and attendants fled the spot when he died of COVID-19 in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The deceased, identified as Rabindranath Behera, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, was working at the Bhanjanagar court. The victim had returned home four days ago, after he felt unwell.

Antigen tests conducted on him came positive and he was admitted to the Kodala Community Health Centre on Friday. However, he died late in the evening. Family members, too, reportedly abandoned the body in fear of catching the infection.

Instead of keeping the body in a mortuary, hospital staff brought the body wrapped in clothes and left it unattended on a road for hours on Saturday. The Ganjam district police administration swung into action after news of the body spread.

“It is untrue that the body was abandoned. The body was kept for inquest. But some [people] took advantage of the situation and spread false news. We have paid our last respects as per protocol,” said Brijesh Rai, Ganjam Superintendent of Police (SP).

Mr. Rai said the police also ensured that the family did not face any opposition from villagers while performing last rites.

According to the SP, 177 police personnel in Ganjam have been infected by the coronavirus while performing their duties. As many as 142 have since recovered and joined duty again. “We are keeping a tab on the health condition of all police personnel admitted in hospitals,” he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that respect should be accorded to frontline workers who die of COVID-19 in the same way as it is to martyrs. However, in many cases, no honour was shown to the bodies of several COVID-19 warriors after their death.

Meanwhile, the State government has come up with a guideline on disposing the bodies of COVID-19 victims.

“If family members do not wish to take part in the cremation or burial of the body of the COVID-19 suspect or confirmed case, the body may be disposed of in their absence as per custom of the religion ,” said Special Relief Commissioner P. K. Jena in a letter all District Collectors.

The State government pays ₹7,500 towards the disposal of each body of a COVID-19 victim. Not more than 20 persons would be allowed to be present at the funeral, including the priest and members of support agencies, instructed Mr. Jena.