February 26, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Chandigarh

Two gangsters lodged in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran district were killed in a fight among inmates on February 26, 2023, police said.

Both were connected with singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing in 2022, they said.

They were facing other cases as well, Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said.

One inmate was injured in the fight, he said.

"All three belonged to the same group," Chauhan added.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.