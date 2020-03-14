Gangsters Act slapped against 28 accused of violence during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow

LUCKNOW

They have been accused of setting a police outpost on fire

The Lucknow police have slapped the Gangsters Act against 28 persons accused of vandalism and arson during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city on December 19.

They have been accused of setting the Sathkhanda police outpost under the Thakurganj area on fire with the “intent to kill” and firing on the police team, the Lucknow police said in a statement.

The accused also allegedly vandalised public property, looted police belongings from the outpost and set vehicles on fire, said police.

All 28 booked under the Gangsters Act were from the Muslim community.

The police said the Act was invoked as the accused had “planned” the anti-government act as a group.