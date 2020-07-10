Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter, says UP Police

Vikas Dubey. File Photo.

10 July 2020 08:16 IST

Dubey was killed in an encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, says police.

Gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of shooting dead eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village last week, is dead, Uttar Pradesh police said on Friday morning.

Dubey was killed in an encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal told PTI.

Kanpur SP Anil Kumar told a TV channel that Dubey was killed by policemen who fired in ‘self-defence’ after the gangster took advantage of the situation. "Vikas Dubey tried to run after snatching a pistol of an injured policeman. The police surrounded him from all four sides and tried to make him surrender, but he fired at the police. In self-defence, police fired two bullets [at Dubey] injuring him," said Mr. Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

According to PTI, officials said that a police vehicle carrying Dubey from Ujjan in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur met with an accident in the Barra area in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, SSP (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar P. told reporters at the site of the encounter that four policemen accompanying Dubey received injuries. He added that he has no information on why vehicles of media personnel trailing the vehicle in which Dubey was taken were stopped

Dubey, on the run since the attack on the policemen, was arrested near the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday.

“He was handed over to the U.P. police, who took him to their State by road,” an M.P. police official said.

(This is a developing story.)