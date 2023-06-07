Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

June 07, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Lucknow

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's alleged aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on June 7, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailant was dressed like a lawyer.

"Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was held in Lucknow jail, was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by an unknown assailant," said Lucknow Police Commissioner S.B. Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.

Jeeva was an accused in the murder of a BJP leader.