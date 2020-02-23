Gangster Ravi Pujari arrested in South Africa, extradited

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari has been arrested in South Africa and being brought to India by a team of officials, including senior IPS officers from Karnataka, a top police official said on Sunday.
Pujari, wanted in many cases including extortion and murder and been on the run for over 15 years, was deported to Senegal, from where he had jumped bail last year, and extradited.
(We are) coming with him from Senegal. Now in Paris. (We are) coming by Air France and (would be) there (in India) by midnight, the police official, part of the team, told PTI.
Pujari, was likely to be brought here by Monday morning, police sources said.
