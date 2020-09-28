Gangster in police escort dies as car overturns in M.P.

Guna

28 September 2020 09:58 IST

A gangster was killed when a car of Uttar Pradesh Police team escorting him to Lucknow from Mumbai overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, a police official said on Monday.

Two policemen and two other persons were also injured in the accident that took place at around 6 am on Sunday on Gwalior-Betul National Highway near Pakhariapura Toll under Chanchoda police station limits, he said.

A team from Thakurganj police station in Lucknow had nabbed Feroz Khan, an accused under the Gangster Act, from Nallasopara area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district adjoining Mumbai, Guna Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

The police team along with the gangster was on way to Lucknow when the car overturned due to high speed, he said.

After overturning, the car fell on the other side of the road, he said, adding that Khan died on the spot.

Four others, including two policemen, were injured and they were admitted in the Rajgarh district hospital, the official said.

A relative of the gangster was also accompanying the police for identification purpose, he said.