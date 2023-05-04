ADVERTISEMENT

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with U.P. Police

May 04, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Meerut

The wanted criminal fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing, said Additional Director General of U.P. STF Amitabh Yash

PTI

Gangster Anil Dujana was gunned down by a team of Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter in Meerut on May 4, police officials said.

Additional Director General of U.P. STF Amitabh Yash said, "Anil Dujana, a wanted criminal, was surrounded by our team in a village in Meerut on Thursday afternoon. Dujana fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing."

The STF team that surrounded Dujana was led by Additional SP of U.P. STF Brijesh Singh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Dujana, a resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district had over 60 cases lodged against him, including murder and extortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US