Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with U.P. Police

The wanted criminal fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing, said Additional Director General of U.P. STF Amitabh Yash

May 04, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Meerut

PTI

Gangster Anil Dujana was gunned down by a team of Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter in Meerut on May 4, police officials said.

Additional Director General of U.P. STF Amitabh Yash said, "Anil Dujana, a wanted criminal, was surrounded by our team in a village in Meerut on Thursday afternoon. Dujana fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing."

The STF team that surrounded Dujana was led by Additional SP of U.P. STF Brijesh Singh.

Anil Dujana, a resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district had over 60 cases lodged against him, including murder and extortion.

