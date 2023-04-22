HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pushkaralu festival returns to the Ganga after a gap of 12 years

Following the successful Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, this event is set to draw Telugu-speaking people to Varanasi

April 22, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
People gather to take a bath in the River Ganga during the Ganga Pushkaralu Kumbh, in Varanasi on April 22, 2023.

People gather to take a bath in the River Ganga during the Ganga Pushkaralu Kumbh, in Varanasi on April 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 12-day Pushkaralu festival of Telugu-speaking people commenced on April 22 in Varanasi, with the Uttar Pradesh Government expecting more than one lakh Telugu-speaking people to visit Kashi in the next 10-odd days for the event, which will run from April 22 to May 3. The festival, in which pilgrims will worship their ancestors and the river Ganga, is being organised in Kashi this year after a gap of 12 years due to a special combination of planetary transits. It is the second event of the recent past to be organised in Varanasi, after the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.

A large number of Telugu pilgrims arrived in Varanasi on April 22, with many special trains scheduled for the festival. The Varanasi district administration has made elaborate arrangements for crowd regulation as well as facilitating visitors in completing their rituals at ghats along the river Ganga, and also offer prayer at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

People gather to take a bath in the River Ganga during the Ganga Pushkaralu Kumbh, in Varanasi on April 22, 2023.

People gather to take a bath in the River Ganga during the Ganga Pushkaralu Kumbh, in Varanasi on April 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“We have made all the necessary arrangements like drinking water, toilets, changing rooms, rescue teams including divers, medical teams, and the police for crowd regulation etc. Dedicated teams of sanitary staff will take care of cleanliness works at the ghats between Assi and Dashashwamedh,“ S .Rajalingam, District Magistrate, Varanasi, said.

As per the legend, after severe penance, the devotee Pushkara was blessed by Lord Shiva with the ability to live in water, and purify holy rivers. On a request from Bṛhaspati (Jupiter), Pushkara decided to enter one of the 12 sacred rivers — Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna, Kaveri, Bhima, Tapti, Narmada, Saraswati, Tungbhadra, Sindhu, and Pranhita. Each river has its zodiac sign. The river for each year’s festival is decided in accordance with Brihaspati travel from one zodiac sign to another.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Varanasi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.