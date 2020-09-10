Gang-rape victim’s body taken for final rites in Imphal

IMPHAL:

10 September 2020 17:49 IST

Protests had broken out over the brutal killing of the minor girl

There was relief in government circles as family members and activists of a “joint action committee” formed to protest the case have taken the body of the 14-year-old girl who was gang-raped on September 2 and died at an Imphal hospital. The victim and the accused persons are from Imphal west district.

Police had arrested Maza Khan and his three accomplices on the charge of gang-rape and murder.

K. Jayantakumar, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), said, “We have arrested the four youths who are the main accused in this crime. Some others are being picked up for questioning. Family members and activists should cooperate for a post mortem. As hours pass, some vital information may fade away.”

Khan lured the victim out by promising elopement. Her father, who is is speech impaired, and younger brother, were at home at the time.

Women activists have been taking out nocturnal torch light processions and staging sit-ins demanding capital punishment for the criminals.

Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds the Home portfolio, held a meeting on Thursday with the protest leadership, after which it was agreed that the body would be taken for last rites.

Meanwhile, the body of Ranjan Arambam, an employee of the State Bank of India, Churachandpur district, who was gunned down on September 4, is still in the hospital. Arambam was replenishing cash in ATM booths in the district headquarters when he was killed.

Family members and activists said that the body would not be claimed till his assailants were found. There have been increasing reports of protests at several places. On Thursday, a large number of persons belonging to various communities and tribes took out a procession in the Churachandpur district headquarters. Later, some protests leaders were allowed to meet high-level district officials to submit a memorandum demanding prompt action. Though some persons have been detained in the case, the culprits are yet to be caught.

Mr. Biren instructed L.M. Khaute, Director General of Police, to personally supervise the manhunt for the killers, who escaped with ₹1.15 crore.