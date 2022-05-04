Gang-rape victim who went to UP police station to file complaint allegedly raped by policeman

Station House Officer Tilakdhari Saroj was suspended and named among six accused in the FIR lodged at the Pali station in Bundelkhand district

A case has been registered against six people, including a station house office for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Station House Officer Tilakdhari Saroj was suspended and named among six accused in the FIR lodged at the Pali station in Bundelkhand district

Lucknow The family of a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur has alleged she was raped by a police station in-charge after she had gone there to register a complaint about a gang rape case.

Station House Officer (SHO) Tilakdhari Saroj was suspended and named among six accused in the FIR lodged at the Pali station in Bundelkhand district. He is on the run, according to the police.

The U.P. police on May 4 said three accused were arrested. DIG Jhansi was directed to probe the entire matter.

The minor girl’s father alleged that on April 22, four men lured her and took her to Bhopal, where they raped her repeatedly for three days.

On April 26, the four men – Chandan, Rajbhan, Harishankar and Mahendra Chaurasia – brought her back to Pali and left her at the police station before fleeing, said the FIR.

The girl alleged that when she was brought to the police station again on April 27, the SHO too raped her, said Lalitpur SP Nikhil Pathak.

The girl’s aunt, who allegedly took her to the police station and brought her back following the alleged rape, was also named in the FIR.

Teams were formed to arrest the remaining accused, including the SHO, said the police.

An FIR has been registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

Opposition parties targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over the incident.