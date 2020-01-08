Other States

Gang-rape victim ends life in U.P.

more-in

A 21-year-old law student, who was allegedly gang-raped about four months ago, has been found dead at her house in a village here, with her mother claiming that she was under pressure from the two accused.

She alleged that Shivpaltan and Shivkumar, of Semrava village under Kothi police station area, had raped the victim four months ago.

Since Shivkumar is a local heavyweight, the police initially did not lodge an FIR but later it was registered on the orders of a court, the mother of the victim claimed, adding that no arrest has been made.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 11:10:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gang-rape-victim-ends-life-in-up/article30517037.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY