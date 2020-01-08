Gang-rape victim ends life in U.P.

A 21-year-old law student, who was allegedly gang-raped about four months ago, has been found dead at her house in a village here, with her mother claiming that she was under pressure from the two accused.
She alleged that Shivpaltan and Shivkumar, of Semrava village under Kothi police station area, had raped the victim four months ago.
Since Shivkumar is a local heavyweight, the police initially did not lodge an FIR but later it was registered on the orders of a court, the mother of the victim claimed, adding that no arrest has been made.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.
