Gang-rape survivor, her parents attempt suicide

They consume poison in front of SSP’s office alleging inaction

A 17-year-old girl and her parents consumed poison in front of the SSP’s office here, accusing the police of inaction after she was allegedly gang-raped, officials said on Tuesday.

They are undergoing treatment at the BHU Hospital here after their health deteriorated, the family sources said.

The minor and her parents consumed poison on Monday and left a suicide note accusing the authorities of not acting sternly on her complaint, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary confirmed the incident. He said all the three were rushed to a nearby government hospital and later referred to BHU Trauma Centre, where they are undergoing treatment.

The SSP rejected allegations of police inaction in the case.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health. Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm

