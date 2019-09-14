Gang of 8 ‘seasonal’ chain snatchers held

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a gang of eight who specifically came down to Mumbai from other cities to make a quick buck by taking advantage of the massive crowds during Ganeshotsav.

The accused were intercepted in Shivaji Nagar on Friday after the Unit VI of Crime Branch received a tip off on their movements.

“We laid a trap at Lotus Junction in Shivaji Nagar and saw the accused approaching in an SUV. We tried to stop the vehicle, but they tried to speed away instead. Our team gave a chase and managed to overtake their SUV after a 10-minute chase,” a Crime Branch officer said.

The vehicle was surrounded and all the occupants were taken to the Unit VI office for further questioning.

“We also found two broken gold chains in their SUV and the accused confessed to have snatched them from women visiting pandals in Lalbaug on Thursday. We contacted the Kalachowkie police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, and they confirmed that they had received two complaints of chain snatching from Lalbaug area on Thursday,” the officer said.

The accused, residents of Ahmednagar and Beed districts, have reportedly confessed that they came to the city with the express intent of snatching chains and picking pockets during the festival, as the dense crowds would work to their advantage. The modus operandi, according to the officer, suggests they are habitual offenders.

“The fact that they chose a location well away from their residences also indicates expertise and experience. We are checking if they have a past record, either in Mumbai or in their native districts,” the officer said.