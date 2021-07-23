Gang leader, associate shot dead in Agra

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Thursday shot dead the suspected kingpin of a gang and his associate, days after they had allegedly abducted a senior surgeon from the city.

Police said Badan Singh, who was wanted in the case with a bounty of ₹1 lakh, and his associate Akshay alias Chunkey Pandey died after sustaining bullet injuries in an alleged exchange of fire.

On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, senior doctor Umakant Gupta was abducted. The kidnappers had allegedly demanded ₹5 crore random from his family.

However, on July 15, he was recovered from Dholpur in Rajasthan in a joint operation by U.P. and Rajasthan police while two of his alleged kidnappers were also arrested. During questioning, they revealed the names of eight other suspects, said police.