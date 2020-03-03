Gang giving fake contracts for new ration cards busted

Delhi Police have caught a Jharkhand-based group which fraudulently gave contracts for issue of plastic cards under the One Nation One Ration scheme.
Announcing the arrests on Tuesday, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Danve Raosaheb Dadarao reiterated that no fresh card was needed for the portability scheme, under which existing ration card holders can avail of subsidised food anywhere in the country. The scheme will be rolled out in 20 States from June onwards.
Last month, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said the Ministry had lodged an FIR on a fake letter purporting to come from the Ministry, claiming that private vendors were being engaged to prepare new ration cards.
