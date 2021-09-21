Ganesh idol immersion: Another body recovered from Mumbai sea; toll rises to three

Mumbai

21 September 2021 11:43 IST

The body of a 21-year-old man, swept away along with two others in the Arabian Sea at Versova Jetty in Mumbai while immersing idols of Lord Ganesh, was recovered on early Tuesday morning, more than 32 hours after the incident, civic officials said.

The body of Vijay Patil was recovered from the sea at Versova, they said.

Doctors at the Cooper Hospital in Juhu declared Patil “brought dead”, according to the officials.

On Monday, the bodies of two other youngsters who were swept away in the sea along with Patil were recovered.

They were aged 18 years and 20 years respectively, an official had said.

A total of five youngsters had entered the sea at the Versova jetty around 9 p.m. on Sunday for immersing an idol. While two of them were rescued by local people, three others were swept away.

Idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra on Sunday, the last day of the ten-day Ganpati Festival.