Ganesan sworn in as Manipur Governor

IMPHAL:

27 August 2021 12:28 IST

Chief Justice of Manipur HC administers oath of office

L. Ganesan, a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, was on August 27 sworn in as the 17th Governor of Manipur.

Chief Justice of Manipur High Court P.V. Sanjay Kumar administered the oath of office at a simple function at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister N. Biren, ministers, police, civil service and paramilitary personnel were present on the occasion. The number of invitees was slashed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous Governor, Najma Heptulla, retired on August 20.