Gandhi’s message will shake PM’s conscience on farm laws: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he was looking forward to a decision on the Centre’s agriculture sector laws hoping that the spirit of Dandi March and Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy would “shake the conscience” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Gehlot flagged off a symbolic Dandi March from the Khadi Sansthan Sangh campus here, marking the 91st anniversary of the salt march undertaken by Gandhi as an act of non-violent civil disobedience in 1930. Mr. Gehlot called upon the youths to get inspiration from the march and fight injustice.

Mr. Gehlot said since Mr. Modi himself had flagged off a march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to commemorate the day, he hoped that Gandhi’s message would guide him and he would take a decision on the farm laws. “The government has adopted a stubborn attitude towards the farmers who played an important role in the freedom struggle,” he said.

He hoped that the BJP would not undermine the contribution of freedom fighters associated with Congress during the Amrit Mahotsava.