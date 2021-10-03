Gandhinagar municipal elections held

Over 50% voting registered

Over 50% voting was registered in the municipal elections in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Voting for the civic polls was held to elect 44 municipal councillors for 11 wards, each having four councillors including two women members.

Provisional figures from the State Election Commission indicated that around 52% people voted, with a total of 2.8 lakh registered voters eligible to cast their votes in the civic polls.

Among the noted personalities who voted in the polls were 99-year-old Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who voted along with her family.

For the first time in Gujarat, the civic body polls saw a tripartite contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the electoral fray. The fight has traditionally been between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Leaders of all three parties expressed confidence in securing victory after the voting was completed.

During the day-long voting, a few incidents of alleged irregularities in the voting process were reported, including one bogus voting incident, and one incident in which people were reportedly prevented from exercising their franchise.

Local police rushed to the places where the incidents were reported.

Voting was also held for the Bhanvad, Okha and Thara municipalities, and by-elections for a few seats in the Ahmedabad and Junagadh municipal corporations.