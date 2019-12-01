Other States

‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ on test paper in Madhya Pradesh

Picture used for representational purposes

State Education Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said a probe was under way and that the ones responsible would be punished

One of the answers in the Class X preparatory exam paper of the Madhya Pradesh State Education Board (MPSEB) had the word ‘Gandhiji’ printed instead of ’gambling’ in what seems to be a typing mistake.

The embarrassing error appeared in a 45-minute model test paper to prepare weak students before they appeared for the final exams.

In reply to a question on what were the qualities of subuddhi (righteous man) and kubuddhi (immoral man), the answer read “kubuddhi was a wicked man and led a life of drinking and gandhiji”, instead of “drinking and gambling“. The Congress-led State government ordered a probe into the “printing mistake” which cropped up at a time when BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks on Gandhiji’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Parliament had triggered a political firestorm.

State Education Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said a probe was under way and that the one’s responsible would be punished.

