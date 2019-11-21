‘Gandhi villages’ to be established in Rajasthan

The Congress government in Rajasthan has decided to constitute a new Department of Peace and Non-Violence, along with “Gandhi villages” in each district, to apprise the people of the contributions of the Mahatma. The Department will act as a nodal agency for the implementation of Gandhian thought.

The Gandhi villages will promote Gandhian ideology through exhibitions in schools, spread the digital contents and publicise his role in the freedom struggle. The programmes marking the birth anniversary will be organised across the State till October 2, 2020.

The discussion on “Gandhi: An Illustrated Biography”, authored by Pramod Kapoor, centred on some untouched aspects of the Mahatma’s life. The participants said the Gandhian philosophy required a deeper research for its full understanding.

The discussion was organised by the IAS Association at the HCM State Institute of Public Administration. A pictorial exhibition of Gandhiji’s life on a 121-foot-long khadi cloth was a special attraction.

IAS Association's literary secretary Mugdha Sinha said the present generation was getting an inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s life by exploring newer aspects of his thoughts, long after his death in 1948.