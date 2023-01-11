ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gandhi Legacy Tour’ members appreciate research by Jaipur institute

January 11, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - JAIPUR

The 19-member team led by Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson appreciates the institution’s contribution to the research on the Gandhian thought

The Hindu Bureau

Tushar Gandhi. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The members of a team participating in the Gandhi Legacy Tour-2023, who visited the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance & Social Sciences here on Monday, appreciated its role in education and research on Gandhian thought. The 19-member team was led by Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi.

The tour members visit selected places and institutions across the country every year to witness the adoption of Gandhian philosophy by the people in their everyday lives. The legacy tours, which were started about 22 years ago, have especially touched the rural areas where Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of Gramodaya has been practically implemented.

Mr. Gandhi said it was crucial to imbibe Gandhian ideology and principles to preserve the concept of a nation at the present juncture. Though being a descendant of the Mahatma was a matter of pride, there was no difference between the family members and common people, as the entire country believed in Gandhian principles and considered him the Father of the Nation, Mr. Gandhi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The delegation taking part in the tour included representatives from the U.S., France, and Israel. The journey, which started from Mumbai on December 29 will end in New Delhi on January 12, after crossing cities such as Kolhapur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Mundra.

The Mahatma Gandhi Institute was established here in 2021 as a center of excellence for teaching, research, and innovations in the changing social and economic scenario with an emphasis on the youths’ role in social work. The institute has made efforts to connect the public at large with Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy through education and research.

The institute’s director, B.M. Sharma, said a Gandhi Museum being constructed on the premises at a cost of ₹100 crore would digitally depict the Mahatma’s journey of life and display the replicas of Gandhi Ashrams. Mr. Gandhi also praised the State government’s decision to set up the country’s first Peace & Non-Violence Department to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jaipur / Rajasthan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US