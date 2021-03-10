Gandhi family not isolated in public life, says Gehlot

‘Rahul the only national Oppn. leader’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Gandhi family had not been isolated in public life, contrary to misconception among some people, and the Congress was “united, vibrant and strong enough” under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi to take on any challenge.

Standing united

Reacting to the cover story and an editorial published in a news magazine, Mr. Gehlot said the people from all castes, creeds, religions and regions had faith in the Gandhi family and its leadership qualities. “It is this trust and faith in [the] Gandhi family that the rank and file of the party are standing firmly with them. They will not be isolated ever.”

Mr. Gehlot said the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was the “only national Opposition leader” who was raising voice against the NDA government on all issues pertaining to the common people. There was no match for his commitment and dedication to the nation, he added.

Mr. Gehlot regretted that the news magazine, well read since 1975, had written “fabricated stories” on the Congress and the Gandhi family. It was more worrisome that the magazine’s founder and editor-in-chief had himself written an editorial which was “untrue and baseless”, he said.