Shot in the dark Other States

Games under Kolkata’s Gariahat flyover

1/6

As the silence of the night envelops Kolkata, sports clubs for chess, carrom and more come alive under the flyovers and on the pavements of the city that never sleeps.

more-in

Kolkata’s love of sport is well known. And fuelling this passion are nightly hubs where people gather to play chess, carrom and football. Under the Gariahat flyover, chess tables illuminated by arched lamp posts draw a stream of people: this is the open-air Gariahat Chess Club, whose regulars include government officials, college students and hawkers — all drawn here by their shared love for the game.

To them, the chessboard is a way of unwinding after a hard day’s work. Unmindful of the cacophony at one of the city’s busiest locations, the players spend hours in deep concentration. Anybody can just walk in and play. The only rules that apply are those of the game. And about two years ago, the chess hangout got a makeover with glass walls and bright lights.

A little ahead of the chess club, cheers erupt as a player pockets the red piece on a carrom board. This is the favourite pastime of the shopkeepers of Gariahat, who head straight for a game under the flyover after they down shutters for the day. It is both the love of the game and the camaraderie that draws them.

Kolkata’s night hubs for sports extend, of course, to its all-time favourite, football. Under the starry skies, Southern Avenue Park comes alive with the game. The young men who work at hotels in the vicinity can’t wait to finish work and head to the park. And the games go on, even as the silence of the night envelops the city.

(Text and images by K.R. Deepak)

Other Slideshows

All aboard: Business rivalries are put aside as shopkeepers and roadside hawkers get together for a game of carrom under the flyover in Gariahat, a hotspot for night-time sports.

Games under Kolkata’s Gariahat flyover

Wing it A villager of Khichan in Jodhpur district spreading jowar for migratory demoiselle cranes to feed on. Every winter, thousands of these birds arrive from Mongolia, and the villagers are on their toes to ensure their well-being and to guard them from dogs.

In photos | Dancing with the demoiselles in Khichan, Rajasthan

Minefield The Kali temple in Jharia is surrounded by coal mines.

Breathing fire | On hot coals at Jharia coal fields

Body of work: At Kolkata’s Babu Ghat, men come to unwind with a traditional one-hour massage; the masseurs are a dwindling group of men from Girima village in Odisha’s Puri district who have been in the profession for generations.

The mystic masseurs of Kolkata’s Babu ghat

Magical hues A Kashmiri farmer isolates saffron from flowers picked from a field in Pampore, some 13 km south of Srinagar. Though the crop has been on the decline the valley, this year saw a better harvest.

Colour purple: Autumn in the Valley is tinged mauve from saffron blossoms

Changing script: A devotee at Valmiki Ramayan Bhawan sits with thousands of notebooks filled with the word ‘Ram’ in many languages, sent by devotees to be buried under the temple when it is constructed.

Sacred games | Supreme Court verdict breathes fresh life into Ayodhya

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kolkata Photos Other States
nightclub
Kolkata
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY