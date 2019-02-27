Gajapati’s royal scion joins BJD

Kalyani Devi, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district of Odisha, joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday. She was inducted into the party at the residence of Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

Her joining the BJD will strengthen the party in Gajapati district and Berhampur parliamentary constituency, said sources. The BJD might consider fielding her as its candidate from Paralakhemundi Assembly seat or Berhampur parliamentary constituency, the sources said.

Ms. Devi's family had been politically active from before Independence. She is the daughter of former Congress MP from Berhampur, Gopinath Gajapati, who was a member of the ninth and 10th Lok Sabha. He later joined the BJD in 2009.

Her grandfather Krushna Chandra Gajapati (1892-1974)played a key role in the formation of Odisha State on linguistic basis and is revered throughout the State. He was the first prime minister of Odisha before Independence and a member of the Constituent Assembly of India. The present day Gajapati district, carved out of Ganjam district, is named after him.

“The family of Ms. Devi is well-known for its tradition of social service and her induction will surely strengthen the party organisation,” said BJD’s Gajapati district president Pradeep Nayak.

Ms. Devi expressed her gratitude towards Mr. Patnaik for her induction into the BJD and the support extended towards the treatment of her ailing father.