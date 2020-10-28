Gadkari lays stone for highway project in Tripura

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a highway project in Tripura, through videoconference.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also attended the ceremony.

The highway will be constructed from Agartala to Churaibari along the border with Assam, in north Tripura.

The 262-km project will entail an expenditure of ₹2,752 crore.

“The new highway will cut the distance by 40 km, which means less travel time,” Mr. Deb told newsmen.

He said the highway would be constructed in one and half years. Some other Central government-aided projects to the tune of ₹7,552 crore would be completed within a year, he said. Development activities in Tripura had picked up momentum with the Centre’s granting of funds, Mr. Deb said.