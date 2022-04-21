Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stones of 33 NH projects worth ₹9,240 crore in Chhattisgarh
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 33 national highway projects worth ₹9,240 crore in Chhattisgarh, according to an official statement.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gadkari said these projects will provide better connectivity between Chhattisgarh and other States, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
According to the statement, the Minister said a smooth road network will be available to connect the backward areas of Chhattisgarh with its developed locations, and it will be easier for visitors to reach cultural and tourist places located at Mungeli and Kabirdham.
The Minister said these projects will provide easy access to business centres, commercial vehicle centres, mines and proposed thermal power plants.
