NEW DELHI

24 June 2021 21:56 IST

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated a total of 222 km National Highway projects in Himachal Pradesh at an outlay of ₹6,155 crore.

He also announced the award of works related to 491 km road construction at a total cost of ₹15,000 crore for the year 2021-2022.

Advertising

Advertising