Gadkari suffers dizziness yet again at Solapur function

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Thursday suffered yet another bout of dizziness during a public function in Solapur district.

Mr. Gadkari, who is Minister for Road Transport and Highways, was guest of honour on the occasion of the foundation day of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University.

The Minister, who is heavily diabetic and frequently prone to such spells, experienced dizziness towards the end of the hour-long program as he stood up to sing the National Anthem along with other members on the dais, which included State Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh .

Mr. Gadkari, who reeled and slumped in his chair, attempted to stand up again till the completion of the Anthem. Following its conclusion, he remained seated in his chair for some time after the event, being tended with medicines and observed by an anxious Mr. Deshmukh as well as Dr. Mrunalini Fadnavis, the Vice-Chancellor of Solapur University along with doctors and members of the Minister’s security detail.

According to reports, the Minister experienced the fainting spell following a sudden dip in his sugar level. His condition is stable now.

However, he was compelled to cancel further engagements for the day following the advice of his doctors.

Mr. Deshmukh said that Mr. Gadkari had headed back to Nagpur after resting for awhile in Solapur city.

This is not the first such incident. In December last year, Mr. Gadkari had experienced a similar bout of dizziness during a function in Rahuri in Ahmednagar district.

At the time, Mr. Gadkari had fainted and remained slumped on his chair towards the end of the convocation ceremony of the Rahuri Krishi Vidhyapeeth following a sudden dip in his sugar level.

Mr. Gadkari, who suffers from diabetic nephropathy, was forced to undergo a gastric bypass surgery in Mumbai in 2011 to combat his weight problem.

The BJP leader suffers from Type-2 diabetes, which makes an individual highly susceptible to heart diseases and nerve and kidney damage.