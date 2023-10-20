HamberMenu
Gadkari announces unique bridge with revolving restaurant over Beas river near Amritsar

Addressing a gathering, the Road and Highways Minister said the unique bridge will be constructed over the Beas river around 40 km from Amritsar.

October 20, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - Amritsar

PTI
Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of the highest national flag at the Attari-Wagah border, in Amritsar on October 19

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of the highest national flag at the Attari-Wagah border, in Amritsar on October 19 | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that a unique bridge with a revolving restaurant would be built over the Beas river near Amritsar.

Mr. Gadkari was on a visit to Punjab to review the progress of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a bypass in Amritsar.

Addressing a gathering, he said the unique bridge will be constructed over the Beas river around 40 km from Amritsar.

A capsule lift would be fitted with the bridge to take tourists to a gallery showcasing the unique Sikh culture, including the life of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and the history of Golden Temple, he said.

He said there would be a revolving restaurant with an attractive coffee shop at the bridge.

He said this bridge over the Beas river would welcome 1.5 lakh tourists daily.

At the gathering, senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said a Tamil Nadu-based architect was preparing the design of the bridge and that the work on it would start in February next year.

Gadkari would be here for the inauguration of the bridge, the BJP leader said.

Chhina said the bridge project would be covered under the 669-km greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, which is being built at a cost of ₹40,000 crore.

Earlier, Gadkari sought the intervention of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the ₹2,715-crore Shahpur Kandi dam project, being set up on the Ravi river.

He said when he was the Union water resources minister, this project was approved.

It will generate 206 MW of power, besides having the potential to irrigate 5,000 hectares of land in Punjab and 31,000 hectares of land in Jammu and Kashmir.

