Gadchiroli encounter toll rises to 27

Pune

17 November 2021 01:05 IST

Two days after the Gadchiroli encounter, in which 26 members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) including top fugitive Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde were killed, the body of a Maoist identified as Sukhlal Parchaki was found at the encounter site, said authorities on Tuesday.

With this, the number of slain outlaws has risen to 27. The officials said Parchaki carried a bounty of ₹25 lakh. Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal said Parchaki’s body was found during the searches carried out after the November 13 gun-battle in the Mardintola forest.

The police had recovered a number of weapons including five AK-47s, one AK with UBGL, nine SLRs, one INSAS rifle and three .303 rifles.

