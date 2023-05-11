G20 meeting in Srinagar | Security stepped up in Jammu, in-person classes suspended in some schools

May 11, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Jammu

Ahead of a G20 meeting in Srinagar, security has been tightened in Jammu region, particularly in border districts and more than 10 Army schools have been closed as part of precautionary measures.

The security agencies have identified infiltration routes and stepped up security to prevent any infiltration from across the border, officials said on May 11.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal lake in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

“Security has been heightened in Jammu, particularly in border districts, and around all vital Army and security establishments,” the officials said.

“Multi-tier security of Army, Border Security Force, police and Central Reserve Police Force besides Village Defence Committees has been activated along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC),” they said.

“Security and checkpoints have also been strengthened along the Jammu-Pathankot Highway, all vehicles are being checked and all movements are being monitored,” officials said.

In view of the threat perception, the officials said, more than 10 Army and other schools on the Highway and in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been closed and online classes will be conducted for students till May 25.

“In an advisory, police urged people to remain alert and check their vehicles before starting them. At Jammu’s entry points, checking of vehicles and frisking of people are being done,” the officials said.

In Poonch and Rajouri, cordon and search operations (CASO) are going on to track down the terrorists involved in the attacks on April 20 and May 5 in which 10 soldiers, including five paratroopers, were killed, according to the officials.