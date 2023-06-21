G20 delegates perform Yoga on 9th International Yoga Day at Raj Bhawan in Goa

June 21, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Panaji

G20 delegates performed Yoga along with Goa Governor P.S. Shreedharan Pillai, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Minister of Tourism and Defence Ajay Bhatt on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Raj Bhawan in Goa on June 21.

While addressing the media, Goa Governor P.S. Shreedharan Pillai said, "The country achieved great success because more than 180 countries and we are observing this day. In the UN also our Prime Minister is participating. This is for the prosperity of the Indians. "Concept of Vasudev Kutumbakam is there. So, for PM Modi, for the unity of the country and for the unity of the entire universe, all creatures in the world, that is our concept that is spreading," he added.

He said, "This is very much helpful and international thinking that adhere the universe is one, that concept also is a good thing. And I am very happy that this time because of the G20 delegates from various countries they came all the way to Raj Bhawan and we can proudly say it's a perfect moment in our Raj Bhawan's life'."

G20 delegates also shared their experiences and said yoga is good for relaxing and focuses on the spiritual side. Speaking with ANI, Dieter Janecek, Coordinator for Tourism from Germany said, "It's my first time experiencing here being in Goa and being part of a yoga session, and I really much appreciated that. It's very good for relaxing. It's bringing some sports to my body. And that's one thing I very much appreciate. So thank you very much."

"Well, this was my first time ever that I did some yoga sessions. So it was quite unusual but very fast could get into relaxation, and I liked the way it was introduced and so I think I will do it again", Mr. Janecek added.

Ji Eun Park, Republic Of Korea expressed her gratitude to the Indian Government for organising the yoga event and said that she feel very honoured and privileged to practice yoga in India on the 9th International Yoga Day.

"I feel very honoured and privileged to practice yoga in India on this special day of International Yoga Day. So thank you to the Indian government for organizing this event. This is my first time practising yoga and it has been on my bucket list ever since I got here in India," she said while talking to ANI.

"I want to emphasize that it has a spiritual side not only just focuses on the body, but also on the mind. So that's something different from yoga everywhere else", she added.

Cameron MacKay, Canada's High Commissioner in India said that he feels energetic and relaxed after performing yoga. "I'm delighted to be here in Goa for the first time for the G20 Tourism ministers meeting. Today's International Yoga Day, of course, we started off the day with a yoga session. Just a terrific way to begin the day. I'm feeling energetic and relaxed all at the same time. Thanks to yoga," he said while talking to ANI.

"Yoga is very popular in Canada, and I've certainly performed yoga in Canada as well and my wife is an even bigger fan," Mr. Mackay added. Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

