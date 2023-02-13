HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G20 Agriculture Deputies' first meeting begins in Indore, to discuss climate smart initiatives

Issues like climate smart technology, wheat initiatives, and agriculture risk management are expected to be discussed during the three-day event

February 13, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Indore

PTI
India is expected to hold more than 200 meetings at various levels in the run-up to the G20 Summit.

India is expected to hold more than 200 meetings at various levels in the run-up to the G20 Summit. | Photo Credit: AP

The first meeting of Agriculture Deputies under India's G20 presidency began in Indore on February 13 to discuss host of issues, including climate smart initiatives in the farm sector.

ALSO READ
India’s G20 presidency and food security

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate an exhibition at 1 p.m. where millets and its value-added food products along with stalls related to animal husbandry and fisheries will be a major attraction.

During the three-day event ending February 15, issues such as climate smart initiatives, adoption of climate smart technology by small farmers as well as agriculture market information system, wheat initiatives, agriculture risk management and reduction of food loss, will be discussed in detail.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present on the second day.

During the event, the delegates will get to experience the rich Indian history through a heritage walk to Rajwada Palace and an excursion to Mandu Fort in Madhya Pradesh.  

Related Topics

India / Indore / G20 / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.