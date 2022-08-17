G-23 members are not rebels but reformists and the group is still relevant, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

In Haryana, the Congress had to suffer in the absence of organisational structure at district and block levels for the last few years, says the former Chief Minister

With the Indian National Congress’s presidential election process likely to get started in a few days, former Haryana Chief Minister and currently Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda asserts that G-23 — the group that has been pushing for collective and inclusive leadership at levels of decision-making in the party since August 2020, after its members wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi to press for sweeping changes in the party — are not rebels, but reformists and the group is still relevant and would continue to extend suggestions in future as well to strengthen the party. In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Mr. Hooda says that in Haryana, the party had to suffer in the absence of organisational structure at the district and block levels for the last few years, but now the present HPCC leadership is in the process of building a vibrant organisation, which would be in place within a month’s time. Excerpts:

As the Congress is scheduled to have a national party president election, is the G-23 now irrelevant?

Not at all, the group has not lost its relevance and is still relevant. We are reformists and not rebels. What we wrote was in the interest of the party, and the party has in fact worked on some of our suggestions. The election for the party president is being conducted. The senior leaders were impressing upon the party leadership for some reforms to revive the party. The party leadership has shown its sensitivity to the issues that we raised before the party. Some of our concerns have been taken care of, and to make the Congress stronger we will continue to give our suggestions.

The Congress has decided to start a nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign, do you think this will help the party reconnect with the populace?

During the freedom movement, the Indian National Congress forged emotional integrity and unity among the people of India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The Congress consolidated the idea of India by assimilating and accommodating all political, social and cultural currents in the national mainstream. Bharat Jodo campaign is the necessity of present times to preserve diversity and protect democracy. It is an attempt to reconnect with the people to rekindle the spirit of freedom struggle. It’s an attempt to revive emotional integrity, which is the need of the hour. And it will strengthen the party.

Haryana Congress recently held a Chintan Shivir in Panchkula, what were the takeaways?

As a follow-up of Udaipur Chintan Shivir of the Indian National Congress, the Haryana Congress held a Chintan Shivir to chart out the road map for the party to rid the State of a corrupt, insensitive and ineffective government, formed by an unholy alliance of the Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party. The Haryana Congress displayed renewed dedication and unity by adopting several key resolutions on unemployment, inflation, deteriorating law and order, rampant corruption and economic crisis to be taken before the people.

Do you think the Congress has suffered adversely in Haryana in the absence of block or district committees for several years? By when organisational overhaul is expected?

Unfortunately, the party leadership in the State could not constitute the organisation for several years, and therefore the party had to suffer on account of a lack of organisational structure at the district and block levels for the last few years. The present HPCC leadership is in the process of assembling all the blocks to build a vibrant organisation within a month’s time.

How do you assess the performance of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance government?

It’s a non-performing government, and the BJP-JJP government was only doing ‘event management’ and nothing concrete was being done on the ground for people’s welfare. The performance of this government is dismal and disappointing, it seems determined to destroy the State. The BJP-JJP made an alliance for narrow selfish interests, and it is not driven by any development agenda. Instead of public welfare and service, those in power are engaged in serving themselves. This is the reason why corruption is at its peak in the State today. The law and order situation is crumbling; MLAs and businessmen are being threatened for ransom. Besides, the State is plagued with mining mafia, drug mafia, scams and scandals, unemployment, inflation, and debt trap.

Do you think that the AAP, which recently formed government in Punjab, will pose a serious challenge for the Congress to revive its fortunes to get back to power in Haryana?

In Haryana, people see the Congress as an alternative and in the 2024 Assembly and parliamentary elections the contest would be between the BJP and the Congress. The AAP bubble has burst after its poor performance in Punjab. The AAP lost the parliamentary by-election to the Sangrur constituency, which has been considered the party’s bastion, clearly showing that people have lost faith in the AAP. The AAP has failed to mark its presence in Haryana.