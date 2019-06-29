FYJC admissions: students can change caste category in forms

A day after Bombay High Court upheld the reservation for Marathas in education and jobs, the Education Minister on Friday announced that students from the community who had opted for general category while filling application form for admission to Class XI could opt for the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category.

Announcing changes in the Assembly to the timetable for online admission process for Class XI, Education Minister Ashish Shelar extended the deadline for submission of applications from June 29 to July 4. The first merit list will now be delayed by a week and will be out on July 12, while the second and third lists will be declared on July 22 and August 1 respectively.

Many vacancies

According to ministry, many of the students did not choose SEBC and EWS category in the form due to uncertainty over the court ruling and non-availability of income proof certificates. (See box)

Mr. Shelar said, “The SEBC and Economically Weaker Sections have 12% and 10% confirmed reservation respectively. Since, many students from these categories have filled forms from general category, large number of seats from these categories will remain vacant. So those who now want to take benefit of these categories can change their preference. All facilities will be made available to them for this.”

The minister also announced that an undertaking by a parent on plain paper will also be accepted as a document in place of caste certificate. The same will be applicable for EWS category students. “The students will have to produce the caste and income certificates within three months of college admission,” said Mr. Shelar. The proforma for the undertaking will be made available on the government website.