Future of J&K lies with India, says Apni Party’s Bukhari during Srinagar rally

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari waves at supporters during a public rally at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, on November 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, who addressed a public rally in Srinagar on Saturday, said the future of J&K lies with India.

“Two lakh youth have died in J&K but nothing concrete could be achieved. The future of J&K lies with India,” Mr. Bukhari, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who split from the party to start his political party in 2020, said.

Addressing a public rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, Mr. Bukhari said, “People in J&K are pinning their hopes to the Union of India for redressal of long pending issues”.

He demanded early Assembly elections in J&K. “New Delhi should restore Statehood to J&K at the earliest. The massive participation of people is a clear message to New Delhi to conduct Assembly polls in J&K without any delay,” he added.

Describing the steps taken by the Centre on August 5, 2019 as an “assault on hearts and minds of people of J&K, Mr. Bukhari said, “People were disappointed and hurt. The J&K Apni Party decided to come forward to heal their wounds.”

Mr. Bukhari said his party will form teams to visit jails inside and outside J&K and collect details of the youth booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). “We will try to ensure the release of jailed youth,” he said.

Referring to the Abdullahs and the Muftis, Mr. Bukhari said, “The Apni Party is committed to bury dynastic politics in J&K. Those duping masses on Article 370 will do nothing. It is up to the Supreme Court.”

He said his party will hire the country’s best lawyers to fight in the Supreme Court for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.