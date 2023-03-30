ADVERTISEMENT

Amritpal Singh’s aide Varinder Singh booked under Arms Act

March 30, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Varinder Singh, Amritpal’s bodyguard, has been shifted to an Assam jail

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Police and paramilitary personnel stand guard on the barricaded road during a search operation to nab Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh at Mehina Village in Hoshiarpur on March 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A case under the Arms Act was lodged against Varinder Singh, a close aide of fugitive separatist leader Amritpal Singh of ‘Waris Punjab De’, on Thursday in the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district.

The police said a First Information Report (FIR) was filed in Kishtwar district, where Mr. Varinder secured a gun license in 2013. Initial reports suggested that Mr. Varinder, who served in the Army’s 19 Sikh Regiment in Jammu and Kashmir, “procured a gun licence through fake documents”.

Terminated from service in 2015, Mr. Varinder managed to renew gun licenses through officials from J&K’s five districts, which included Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, Baramulla and Poonch. Another one of Mr. Singh’s aides, Talwinder Singh, had also procured a gun licence from Jammu and Kashmir.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Manhunt for Amritpal Singh | What are the political implications?

Earlier this month, the J&K Police arrested a Jammu couple for alleged links with Mr. Singh and was handed over to the Punjab police. It also surfaced that the arms licences of two bodyguards accompanying Mr. Singh were traced to J&K’s two districts and were cancelled. Those bodyguards, seen accompanying the pro-Khalistan Sikh leader in several videos, were identified as Mr. Talwinder and Mr. Varender. Mr. Varinder, arrested under National Security Act (NSA), has already been shifted to an Assam jail.

Around three lakh gun licenses were issued by the deputy commissioners in J&K prior to the erstwhile State becoming a Union Territory (UT) in 2019, mostly between 2012 and 2018. The gun licence scam where over 2.78 lakh illegal licences were issued in J&K is being investigated by the CBI “to establish any connivance between district magistrates and arms dealers”. The cover of the gun racket was blown by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Rajasthan in 2017, following arrests of criminals with gun licences from J&K on fake documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US