Fuel price rise | Govt should find a solution: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on February 21 expressed concern over increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, and urged the government to take cognisance of it and find a solution.
In a Hindi tweet, Ms. Mayawati said, “The prices of essential items like petrol, diesel and cooking gas [LPG] are increasing in an uncontrolled manner after government control over the prices were removed. It has created problems everywhere, and lives of the people are affected. The government should take cognisance of the seriousness of the situation and find a solution.”
“The increase in additional taxes, especially on petrol and diesel, by the Centre and States is resulting in sky-rocketing prices, and the burden is increasing almost everyday on crores of poor and unemployed people. Has the Constitution ensured such a welfare state principle,” she said in another tweet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath