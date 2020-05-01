Fuel cess hike anti-people, says Hooda

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday termed “anti-people” the decision of the Haryana government to increase the cess on petrol and diesel; fees on vegetables, fruits and bus fares.

He said the decisions were contrary to the expectations of the people and the suggestions of the Opposition.

Mr. Hooda said he had suggested to the government that immediate relief should be provided from electricity bills, loan instalments, rents, taxes and inflation.