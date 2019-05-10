From village sabhas to cricket match, Scindia pitches for Guna again

If he wins by a margin of 3 lakh votes, then the people of Guna would have hit a six, says former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, talking about the incumbent MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Thursday evening.

The two Congress leaders had just wrapped up a for-show cricket match in Guna Lok Sabha constituency's Shivpuri as a part of Mr. Scindia's campaign, when they returned to the field of the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium for the political part of the evening.

Seeking re-election to a seat that was held by his father, Madhavrao Scindia, and before that his grandmother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, and that he has represented since his father's death in 2002, Mr. Scindia spent the day holding sabhas in villages, ending with the cricket match in Shivpuri.

As the scion of the erstwhile Scindia royal family scored a boundary, the crowd celebrated with "Maharaj zindabad", while a fan of Mr. Sidhu shouted "Come on, Sidhu paaji".

After wrapping up the ‘match’, Mr. Sidhu told the crowd: "Take it from me in writing, after Rahul Gandhi, the Minister at the second spot will be Mr. Scindia."

He said Mr. Scindia had won by 1.20 lakh votes in 2014 and if he won by the same margin, it would be like scoring two runs.

"Two lakhs would be hitting a four and if he wins by 3 lakh, then you would have scored a six," he said.

The possible margin comes up often in conversations with Congress workers as well as residents. Having won the 2002 bypoll by over 4 lakh votes, Mr. Scindia's victory margin went down to 1.2 lakh in 2014.

Ankit Singh, a businessman from Shivpuri and self-professed BJP supporter who attended the cricket event, said: "This seat is reserved, for the Scindias. But I voted for the Congress in the Assembly elections, because that was about the Chief Minister. This election is about the Prime Minister and there is no one else but [Narendra] Modi.”

Earlier in the day, at one of his sabhas, the candidate spoke to residents of Naguli village about the work he had done for the area in the past 17 years, from the construction of roads to the setting up of a footwear design institute.

Aide-turned-opponent

This time, Mr. Scindia is facing his own former aide, K.P. Yadav, who joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls, a contest that locals say is not a real one.

“He is a dummy candidate,” said a Congress worker in Shivpuri.