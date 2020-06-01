From today, Goa to get more trains, flights

Panaji

01 June 2020 07:41 IST

Trains and flights are expected to arrive in Goa in large numbers from Monday as the fifth phase of the lockdown brings with it a greater rollback of restrictions, officials said.

Three trains originating from Delhi and Mumbai will halt at Madgaon station, and so would Mangala Express (New Delhi to Ernakulum), Netravati Express (LTT-Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram) and Duronto Express (Nizamuddin to Ernakulum), Konkan Railway public relations officer Baban Ghatge said. The State has set up facilities to test passengers, he added. The New Delhi-Vasco Goa Express will also start its regular trips from Monday.

As per standard operating procedure, anyone arriving in Goa will have to either carry a COVID-19 negative certificate from an ICMR-certified lab or get himself tested for the infection here.

A repatriation flight will arrive from Dubai on Monday, bringing home those stuck in the Middle East. Besides, two Srilankan Airlines flights carrying 200 Indians working on different ships abroad are scheduled to land at Goa airport on Monday, Dixon Vaz, founder president of Goa Seamen Association of India, said.