From Assam’s Karbi Anglong, new world record in stilt-walking

The record was for the longest line of people walking on stilts, the adjudicator from the Guinness Book of World Records said

January 22, 2024 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
World record-setting Karbi tribal stilt walkers and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief Tuliram Ronghang (in blue jacket) displaying the certificate of acknowledgment. Photo: Special Arrangement

World record-setting Karbi tribal stilt walkers and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief Tuliram Ronghang (in blue jacket) displaying the certificate of acknowledgment. Photo: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI

A total of 721 men in central Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on January 21 set a new world record for the longest line of people walking on stilts.

The record was acknowledged by the official adjudicator of the Guinness Book of World Records. A certificate was subsequently handed over to Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which organised the event as part of the 50th Karbi Youth Festival in Diphu, the district headquarters, in collaboration with the Karbi Cultural Society.

“The benchmark was 250 people but 721 participated to set a new record,” adjudicator Rishi Nath said.

The line was 2 km long and the performers walked on stilts for 10 minutes.

Karbi tribal stilt walkers. Photo: Special Arrangement

Karbi tribal stilt walkers. Photo: Special Arrangement

“Taking our traditional sport to the global stage is a great achievement,” Mr. Ronghang said.

The stilt walkers are used to Kengdongdang, a traditional sport entailing a race on stilts made from bamboo by members of the Karbi community.

“There was no such record. The earlier stilt-walking record was by a group of 956 people in Sweden but not in one single line,” Dilip Kathar, the central committee member of the Karbi Cultural Society said.

