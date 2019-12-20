Friday prayers held at historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir first time after August 5

Friday prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid located in the volatile downtown area of Srinagar for the first time after August 5, when the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370, officials said.
Police had made arrangements along with some volunteers to ensure smooth conduct of prayers at the 14th century grand mosque.
Nearly 1,000 people from nearby localities offered Namaz at the mosque. Outsiders were not allowed to ensure that the prayers pass off smoothly, the officials said.
Senior police officers maintained a tight vigil to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, they said.
Prayers at the mosque were held for the first time on Wednesday since August 5.
