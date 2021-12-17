Friday prayers: ex-MP’s plea in SC to rein in ‘hooligans’

‘They are creating atmosphere of communal hatred’

A former parliamentarian has moved the Supreme Court to initiate contempt action against Haryana authorities for not reining in “hooligans” who have created an atmosphere of communal hatred and terror for worshippers offering Friday prayers in Gurugram.

The petition, filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, said inaction violates a Supreme Court judgment of 2018 which mandated that authorities should not be either silent spectators or tolerate communal violence and use the law against hate crimes.

The petition said the malicious attacks and false narratives on the prayers were made through social media platforms.

It said the prayers were held in the open “due to compulsion”. However its conduct was portrayed as illegal and “some sort of encroachment”.

The petition said the objections to the prayers have grown louder and more frequent. The police have not intervened despite complaints made.

The petition has sought action against the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Haryana.

The petition drew attention to December 3 and claimed how a large group of people were chanting communally divisive slogans at sites of namaz.

“While a considerable number of police forces were present, despite the same videos emerged clearly showing such persons as having no fear of law. The police reportedly detained some persons from the mob, but the same were subsequently let off the same day,” the plea said.